Search

04 Aug 2022

Man accused of missing woman’s murder remanded in custody

Man accused of missing woman’s murder remanded in custody

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 11:31 AM

A man has been remanded in custody accused of the murder of a woman who disappeared a decade ago.

Darren Osment appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland.

The shaven headed 40-year-old, who wore a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the short hearing.

District Judge Lynne Matthews said Osment was accused of murdering Ms Holland on a date between June 5 and June 8 2012.

“This case is to go to the crown court and there will be a hearing tomorrow. You will remanded into custody,” she said.

“This court has no power in any event to grant bail as I am sure you have been told by your lawyer.”

The judge remanded Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire into custody and he will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on August 5.

Members of Ms Holland’s family attended the hearing accompanied by detectives from Avon and Somerset Police.

Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

She was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media