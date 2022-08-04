Search

04 Aug 2022

Threat of strikes on Scottish railway looms again

Threat of strikes on Scottish railway looms again

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

The possibility of strike action being taken by staff on Scotland’s railway has become more likely after union members rejected a pay deal.

The RMT union – whose members include ticket examiners, conductors and station staff – said on Thursday that 60% of members who voted in a ballot rejected a deal that would increase pay by 5% and create a revenue sharing programme.

According to the Scotsman, RMT organiser Mick Hogg said failure to reach a better deal during meetings next week could result in a ballot for strike action.

The news comes less than a month after rail drivers’ union Aslef accepted a similar pay deal and ended a dispute that saw hundreds of trains cancelled in the preceding months.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “It is incredibly disappointing that RMT members have voted against this offer.

“The offer made to general grade staff is a strong one and recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, as well as delivering good value for the public.

“The deal on offer recognises the hard work of staff while conscious of the financial challenges faced by the railway as we look to recover from the pandemic.

“We all want to have a reliable, efficient, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country. This offer would be a significant step towards delivering that.”

Transport Scotland said the offer was “fair and affordable”, but added the body is still committed to resolving the dispute.

A spokeswoman said: “Any continued industrial action will undoubtedly have negative impacts on passengers which, in turn, has further implications for rail finances.

“The required timetable changes and cancellations also discourage a return to rail at a time when we are trying to build back patronage.

“Despite this disappointing outcome, we are still very much committed to working with the RMT union to reach a mutually favourable outcome to this dispute.

“We would urge all parties to get back round the table as soon as possible so that this can be resolved soonest for the benefit of staff, passengers and the economy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media