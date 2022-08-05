Search

05 Aug 2022

Mother appeals for help in finding killers of son, seven

Mother appeals for help in finding killers of son, seven

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 8:00 AM

A mother of a seven-year-old who died in an arson attack has pleaded for help in finding her son’s killers four years on from the fatal “atrocious and dastardly” blaze.

Joel Uhrie died in August 2018 after a fire tore through the house where he lived with his mother and older sister in Deptford, south east London.

Ahead of the anniversary of his death, Joel’s mother Iroroefe O Edu appealed for information to help catch his killers who police believe may have been in a criminal gang.

Joel, who was due to start secondary school next month, was found dead in the upstairs bedroom, but Miss Edu and his 19-year-old sister escaped by jumping out of a first-floor window.

The plan was for Miss Edu to cushion his fall, but the youngster never followed.

In a statement issued via the Metropolitan Police, she said: “It will be four years on August 7 2022 since Joel died due to the fire thrown in the house.

“Up until now, the perpetrators of this atrocity and dastardly crime have not been unearthed.

“If you have any information or know anything, or anyone, who may be responsible for causing the fire, can you come forward please?

“With you coming forward, it will prevent the person/persons responsible from doing the same thing to another family.

“Joel was in his own house that is supposed to be a safe environment for him, when the fire incident that claimed his life happened.

“He was only seven years old.”

Throughout the investigation, detectives have had a “suspicion that it might be related to gang membership,” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said, but added that they “can’t say for sure”.

He said that regardless of the incentive, Joel’s death was “definitely collateral damage,” adding that the case was tough because it was a “totally innocent little boy in his own home in his own bedroom”.

Mr Rogers, from the Met’s specialist crime unit, told the PA news agency: “This Sunday marks four years since a young boy’s life was tragically taken.

“Our thoughts are with Joel’s family, and we will continue to provide them with the support they need.

“Joel and his family should have been planning for him to go to secondary school next month.

“They will not have the opportunity to do what many other families will be doing at such a defining moment in a child’s life.

“Someone knows why this happened; I would ask that you search your conscience and do what is right.”

A year after the attack two men were arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Both were released with no further action.

Two years later in August 2020, three further men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They were released under investigation.

Detectives believe that the amount of time since the attack means witnesses are more likely to speak up.

Mr Rogers said: “This is the time of year when Joel would have been going to senior school.

“The family would have been looking to get new uniforms.

“Hopefully people can reflect and look at their own lives now, look at how their lives have changed over four years and take action.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room on 020 8345 3715, 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media