Search

05 Aug 2022

Grandmother, 93, completes fifth wing-walk after being inspired by chocolate ad

Grandmother, 93, completes fifth wing-walk after being inspired by chocolate ad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

A 93-year-old grandmother who has just completed her fifth wing-walk for charity said she was first inspired to strap herself to a plane by a chocolate bar advert on TV.

Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, performed a full loop strapped to a plane over Rendcomb Airfield, near Cirencester on Thursday, as she raised funds for the palliative care charity Sue Ryder.

Ms Bromage, who took on the fundraising challenge with wing-walking team AeroSuperBatics, said the idea to take to the skies first came to her when she was watching an advert for a Cadbury’s Crunchie bar.

“I wanted to do this to prove to myself that I still can,” Ms Bromage said.

“Wing-walking is not something I had ever really thought about, but I wanted to raise funds for charity so I started to look into the things I could do.

“At my age I can’t run, so I looked for other ideas and took inspiration from the Crunchie wing-walking advert.

“I thought ‘I reckon I could do that’ and that’s what started me off.”

Ms Bromage, who has arthritis in her neck and a pacemaker, has been fundraising since the age of 87 and has already raised more than £23,000 for local charities.

She decided to take on her latest challenge to raise money for Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice as a thank-you for caring for her sister-in-law.

“Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice helps so many people,” she said.

“They looked after my sister-in-law and they were so kind to her.

“They cared for a few of my friends over the years too. They are such a genuine charity.”

She added that she is “lucky” to have the support of her family, particularly her daughter-in-law and grandsons, who “back me up all the way”.

She said she wants to inspire others to “do some good” and hopes her fifth wing walk will leave a lasting impression.

“I think we should all do some good and we need to help one another – that is what we are here for,” she said.

“There are a lot of very kind people out there and if we can help our neighbour and help our friend then we should.

“I have always tried to do that as it was the way I was brought up.”

To donate to Ms Bromage’s high-flying fundraiser visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bettyswingwalk2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media