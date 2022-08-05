Police firearms incident as man shot in London

Armed officers were sent to the scene of a “serious incident” where a police firearm was discharged and a man was shot.

Scotland Yard said police received multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road, Greenwich, at 2.31pm on Friday.

Police said firearms officers attended the scene and the man was located.

A police firearm was discharged and the man sustained a gunshot injury, the Met said.

Police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the wider public and no other injuries have been reported.

Statement following firearms incident in Greenwich pic.twitter.com/kRZKfJmJ4g — Greenwich MPS (@MPSGreenwich) August 5, 2022

Greenwich MPS tweeted: “We are responding to a serious incident in #Greenwich.

“Armed officers are on the scene.

“We will provide further updates when we can.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent a number of resources including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, a motorcycle paramedic, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer, and we also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

A spokesperson for London’s Air Ambulance said: “Our advanced trauma team was dispatched via aircraft by London Ambulance Service at 1447 today to reports of a shooting in the Greenwich area.

“After treatment on scene the patient was transferred by road to a major trauma hospital accompanied by London’s Air Ambulance.”

Police said the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.