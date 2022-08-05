Farm worker who raped women as they slept jailed for 13 years

A serial abuser who raped women he met on online dating sites and social media has been jailed for 13 years.

Ian Ramsay, a farmhand from Kelso in the Scottish Borders, subjected partners and ex-partners to serious sexual attacks and violence.

Ramsay, 49, was found guilty on 16 charges, include five rapes, at the High Court in Edinburgh in May, the Crown Office said, and on Friday was put behind bars.

Fraser Gibson, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “His criminal behaviour was persistent and wicked but has been brought to an end by the courage of his victims in speaking out.”

Ramsay stalked women with whom he had never been in a relationship.

He targeted them with terrifying and unwanted approaches after bumping into them at local venues, the Crown Office said.

During the trial the jury heard how Ramsay, also known by the first name Ewart, conducted a long campaign of abusing women, using blackmail, threats, stalking and violence.

Some victims were followed by Ramsay and bombarded with messages, phone calls and gifts, the Crown Office said.

Others were blackmailed with threats of revealing personal photos.

Two victims were raped while they slept, several were physically and sexually assaulted, said the Crown Office.

Ramsay was convicted of offences against nine women between 2014 and 2020. Most assaults took place in towns near his home in the Scottish Borders.

Returning to the High Court, he was handed 13 years in jail and a three-year extended sentence.

Ramsay was made subject to a 20-year non-harassment order banning him from contacting or approaching his victims, or attempting to do so, and he was added to the sex offenders register.

Mr Gibson said: “We welcome today’s sentence and hope that it provides some small comfort for the women he terrorised.”