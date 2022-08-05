Search

05 Aug 2022

Farm worker who raped women as they slept jailed for 13 years

Farm worker who raped women as they slept jailed for 13 years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 6:10 PM

A serial abuser who raped women he met on online dating sites and social media has been jailed for 13 years.

Ian Ramsay, a farmhand from Kelso in the Scottish Borders, subjected partners and ex-partners to serious sexual attacks and violence.

Ramsay, 49, was found guilty on 16 charges, include five rapes, at the High Court in Edinburgh in May, the Crown Office said, and on Friday was put behind bars.

Fraser Gibson, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “His criminal behaviour was persistent and wicked but has been brought to an end by the courage of his victims in speaking out.”

Ramsay stalked women with whom he had never been in a relationship.

He targeted them with terrifying and unwanted approaches after bumping into them at local venues, the Crown Office said.

During the trial the jury heard how Ramsay, also known by the first name Ewart, conducted a long campaign of abusing women, using blackmail, threats, stalking and violence.

Some victims were followed by Ramsay and bombarded with messages, phone calls and gifts, the Crown Office said.

Others were blackmailed with threats of revealing personal photos.

Two victims were raped while they slept, several were physically and sexually assaulted, said the Crown Office.

Ramsay was convicted of offences against nine women between 2014 and 2020. Most assaults took place in towns near his home in the Scottish Borders.

Returning to the High Court, he was handed 13 years in jail and a three-year extended sentence.

Ramsay was made subject to a 20-year non-harassment order banning him from contacting or approaching his victims, or attempting to do so, and he was added to the sex offenders register.

Mr Gibson said: “We welcome today’s sentence and hope that it provides some small comfort for the women he terrorised.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media