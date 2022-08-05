Archie Battersbee’s life support to be withdrawn on Saturday morning

The family of Archie Battersbee have been told his life support is due to be withdrawn on Saturday morning after their legal fight to move him from hospital to a hospice came to an end.

A last-ditch plea to the European Court of Human Rights to intervene in the case was rejected late on Friday, following a High Court ruling that he must remain at Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His parents had fought a long-running legal battle over the withdrawal of treatment and in recent days made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights to have him transferred to a hospice to die.

The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.

His family have been told that treatment will be withdrawn at 10am on Saturday.

A spokesman with campaign group Christian Concern, which is supporting Archie’s family, told the PA news agency: “All legal routes have been exhausted.

“The family are devastated and are spending precious time with Archie.”