Search

06 Aug 2022

Six arrested after man dies at holiday park

Six arrested after man dies at holiday park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

Six people have been arrested following an altercation at a holiday park in Sussex in which a man died.

The incident happened at Parkdean Resorts in Camber Sands, East Sussex, just before 11pm on Friday and involved “a group of people”, police said.

Paramedics attended the scene but “despite the best efforts of paramedics” a 58-year-old man was declared dead shortly after midnight, Sussex Police said.

His next of kin have been informed.

The victim is said to have got into a row following the end of the opening match of the Premier League season which was being shown in The Showbar at the site, according to The Sun.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police have arrested six people on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a holiday park in Lydd Road, Camber Sands, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Emergency services were called at around 10.50pm on Friday to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 58-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

“Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Superintendent Jon Hull said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, but I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.

“Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances while the victim’s next of kin are supported by specialist officers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media