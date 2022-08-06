Search

07 Aug 2022

Lucky ticket-holder scoops £20 million Lotto jackpot

Lucky ticket-holder scoops £20 million Lotto jackpot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 11:46 PM

One lucky Lotto ticket-holder has won Saturday’s £20 million jackpot.

They scooped the top prize in the special “Must Be Won” jackpot game by matching all six main numbers.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, the National Lottery senior winners’ adviser, urged all players to check their tickets and to get in touch if they are the lucky winner.

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated £2 million.

Saturday’s winning Lotto numbers were 14, 15, 31, 41, 44, 45 and the bonus number was 20.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

No ticket-holders matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

There were 95 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

No players matched all five numbers to win £350,000 in Saturday’s Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but two matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 21, 27, 29, 33 and the Thunderball was 05.

There were no ticket holders who scooped the £500,000 top prize by matching five numbers and the Thunderball – while four players won £5,000 for matching five numbers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media