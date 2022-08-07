Search

07 Aug 2022

Total number of people crossing English Channel in small boats passes 18,000

Total number of people crossing English Channel in small boats passes 18,000

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Aug 2022 10:22 AM

The total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year has passed 18,000, Ministry of Defence figures suggest.

On Saturday 337 people crossed the Channel in 10 small boats, bringing the total number of people brought to the UK this year to 18,108.

The milestone was broken just five days after 696 people were rescued by Border Force and brought to shore on Monday, the busiest day for Channel crossings so far this year.

PA analysis of the MoD’s provisional figures shows 1,709 people have been brought to the UK so far in August.

That is more than half of the 3,053 people rescued in August 2021.

The vast majority were brought to shore in Dover, however many, including those brought to shore on August 1, were taken to the Port of Ramsgate due to concerns about congestion around the Dover port caused by freight and holidaymaker traffic.

The busiest week for crossings so far in 2022 was the week to April 19 when 2,076 people made the dangerous journey across the Channel.

However it is likely crossings will continue into next week, with the Met Office confirming warm weather and calm winds are set to continue in the south east of England.

Figures show that 12,840 people have made the crossing since Priti Patel announced the Rwanda deal on April 14.

The news comes after a report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the British Red Cross, published on Wednesday, found that critical gaps in the UK asylum system mean people seeking safety, including those fleeing modern slavery, may be at risk of potential exploitation.

The research found that inadequate support is exposing people in need of protection to potential harm.

It cites examples of vulnerable asylum seekers forced into modern slavery, including domestic servitude, sexual and labour exploitation and forced criminality.

The report concludes: “Straightforward changes to the asylum process would reduce these risks of exploitation by putting safety at the heart of the asylum system.”

The Home Office said it is considering the findings of the report.

A spokesman said: “We take the safety and wellbeing of thousands of people in asylum accommodation support extremely seriously and are committed to ensuring that individuals are protected from the heinous crime of modern slavery.

“Where we suspect an asylum seeker is in danger or at risk of exploitation, we will take the appropriate action, such as working with the police or supporting someone through the national referral mechanism.

“We would urge any asylum seeker who may be in trouble to report it immediately.

“Our new plan for immigration will fix the broken asylum system, enabling us to grant protection to those entitled to it and to remove those with no right to be here more quickly.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media