Man in court over alleged retaliation shooting at party

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey over a fatal shooting at a party allegedly in retaliation for a friend being stabbed.

Kyle Kemp and two friends were among around 100 people to attend a social gathering in Cheney Row Park, in Higham Hill, east London, on the evening of July 23, it is claimed.

Shortly after midnight on July 24, one of the defendant’s friends was stabbed in the chest and 28-year-old Sam Brown was allegedly shot in retaliation.

Two shots were fired, one hitting Mr Brown in the chest causing fatal injuries.

Kemp was arrested on August 2 and charged with murder two days later.

A second suspect is believed to have fled to the Caribbean.

On Monday, Kemp, of Manor Way, Mitcham, south London, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Sarah Munro QC.

The judge set a plea hearing for October 24 and remanded the defendant into custody.