Boy, 14, dies after getting into difficulty in lake

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene at North Met Lake, off Cadmore Lane, just after 5pm on Monday after reports that a teenager had not re-surfaced after being in the water.
Police, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service rushed to the scene.
Emergency Services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said a body was recovered hours later just before 11pm.
Formal identification is yet to take place, however, the boy’s next of kin have been informed, the force added.
