Search

09 Aug 2022

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing mother and baby

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing mother and baby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:06 PM

Police have said they are “increasingly concerned” for a mother and her baby son who have gone missing from their home in Manchester.

Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday.

It is not known what either of them are wearing but it is believed Sascha has taken Clay’s pram, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A GMP poster says: “Sascha is believed to be with her six-month-old son, Clay, and may be pushing him in a pram.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Sascha and Clay and want to make sure they are safe and well.”

Superintendent Sarah Morton said: “We are doing everything we can to find Sascha and Clay and ensure that they are safe and well.

“I ask anyone who may have seen them since 4pm on Saturday to share that information with us as soon as possible.

“I also ask members of the public to be on the lookout for this young mum and her baby.

“Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.”

Anyone with information about Sascha and Clay’s whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 3678, or 101, quoting 2223 08/08/22.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media