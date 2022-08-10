Search

10 Aug 2022

Family speak of loss as first anniversary of Plymouth shootings approaches

Family speak of loss as first anniversary of Plymouth shootings approaches

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 2:50 PM

The family of one of the victims of the Keyham shootings have spoken of their loss as the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches.

Stephen Washington, 59, was one of five people shot dead by Jake Davison on August 12 last year in Plymouth, Devon.

The grandfather was the fourth victim in Davison’s shooting spree, gunned down in front of onlookers in a park in the Keyham area of the city.

In a statement issued by Devon and Cornwall Police, his family said: “We the Washington family would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind support through the tragic events of August 12 2021.

“Our hearts and thoughts are still with the other families and survivors as we move forward towards the inquest in January.

“We miss Stephen every day and we are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day.

“The grandchildren miss him dreadfully as they miss his fun and games and tickle sessions.

“We know as a family we will support each other through. We ask to be left alone now by the media so that we can focus on the inquest.

“Once again, thank you for all the help and support given by everyone.”

Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others, including Mr Washington, in a 12-minute attack.

The other people who died were three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

The apprentice crane operator then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed officers reached him.

Plymouth will be marking the anniversary with a civic ceremony at the Minster Church of St Andrew and a vigil for the Keyham community in North Down Crescent Park.

The killings happened weeks after the shotgun and licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized last year after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how the force approved his application and then later gave him back the licence and shotgun.

In the wake of the shootings, the Home Office announced that the police would now have to check a person’s medical history before issuing a gun licence.

All firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media