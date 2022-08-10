Search

Boy, 15, held on suspicion of murdering schoolboy Deshaun Tuitt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 2:53 PM

A 15-year-old youth has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a fellow schoolboy in north London.

The unnamed teenage suspect is being held by Metropolitan Police after the death of 15-year-old Deshaun James Tuitt, who was stabbed in Highbury Fields, Islington, just before 9pm on Thursday August 4.

He died later in hospital.

A 34-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.

Police have renewed appeals for information or footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun’s murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened – if you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”

A post-mortem examination found Deshaun’s cause of death was a stab wound, shock and haemorrhage.

