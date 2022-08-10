Search

10 Aug 2022

Sturgeon says Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue magazine

Sturgeon says Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue magazine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 3:43 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has said Liz Truss “looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp” after the First Minister told her she had been in Vogue twice.

Ms Sturgeon said the Foreign Secretary asked her about how to get into the magazine when they briefly met last year.

Earlier in the Tory leadership race, Ms Truss dismissed Ms Sturgeon as an “attention seeker”.

Ms Sturgeon was interviewed by LBC’s Iain Dale at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre during the city’s Fringe festival, where she described Boris Johnson as a “disgrace to the office of Prime Minister”.

Asked about Ms Truss’s comments about her, Ms Sturgeon said she initially thought “it was made up, it was a spoof.”

The First Minister then said she had met Ms Truss during an event at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last year.

Ms Sturgeon said she had recently been interviewed by Vogue magazine before their encounter.

She told the audience: “That was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue – and she calls me an attention-seeker

“I said to her they came and asked me.

“I didn’t really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn’t actually been my first time in Vogue, it had been my second time.

“It looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp.

“I’m sure she’ll be in Vogue before too long.”

She continued: “I remember it because there we were at the world’s biggest climate change conference in Glasgow, world leaders about to arrive

“That was the main topic of conversation she was interested in pursuing. And once we’d exhausted that it kind of dried up.

“I’m sure we’ll have many more conversations about many more substantive things.”

Earlier, Ms Sturgeon discussed her interactions with Boris Johnson.

Comparing him to his predecessor, she said: “I think perhaps uncharitably I described my conversations with Theresa May when she was Prime Minister, as being soul destroying.

“I look back somewhat fondly now on that.”

Ms Sturgeon said she and Ms May “differed massively” in their political beliefs but the former Prime Minister “took the job seriously”.

In contrast, she said her interactions with Boris Johnson were “one long bluster”.

She continued: “You know, he was a third Prime Minister I’ve dealt with as First Minister.

“It was literally like nothing I’ve ever dealt with before in terms of any senior politician

“You know, I’m going to be blunt here, he was a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media