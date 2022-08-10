Car thief caught hiding inside giant teddy bear in Rochdale

A car thief who hid inside a giant teddy bear has been jailed for nine months.
Joshua Dobson, 18, from Spotland, Rochdale, was wanted by police for stealing a car and not paying for fuel.
Officers searched for him at an address in Rochdale.
Dobson was nowhere to be seen, until the officers noticed that a large teddy bear was breathing.
When they opened it up, they found the teenager hiding inside.
In a statement on Facebook, GMP Rochdale said that Dobson had been “stuffed behind bars”.
“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment,” the force said.
“Hopefully he has a bearable time inside…”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.