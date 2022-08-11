Search

11 Aug 2022

Fourth alleged ‘Beatles’ terror cell member to appear in court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 8:44 AM

A man alleged to be the fourth member of a terror cell known as The Beatles has been charged with terrorism offences.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, was arrested at Luton Airport on Wednesday evening after being deported to England by Turkish authorities.

He has been charged with terrorism offences in 2014 and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said: “The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis for terrorism offences in 2014, and after being deported to England by Turkish authorities, he has been arrested at Luton airport following his return to the UK.

“Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davis are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

A warrant was issued at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in January 2015 for Davis’s arrest for charges of inviting another to provide money intending that it should be used for terrorism purposes, contrary to section 15 of the Terrorism Act 2000, having entered into or becoming concerned with an arrangement a result of which money was to be made available to another, knowing or having reason to suspect it was to be used for the purposes of terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act, and possessing an article, namely a firearm, in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that his possession is for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to section 57 of the Terrorism Act.

News

