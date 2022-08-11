Two dead and girl seriously injured after car hits pedestrians

Two members of the same family have died and a child is seriously injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in Kent.

A man aged in his 80s and a woman in her 30s died after a black Alfa Romeo collided with five pedestrians outside a multi-storey car park in Ramsgate on Wednesday night.

A girl of primary school age was taken to a London hospital for treatment for serious injuries, Kent Police said, adding that all the pedestrians were members of the same family.

We are appealing for information and CCTV/dashcam footage after two people died and a child was left seriously injured following a collision in Leopold Street, #Ramsgate, at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 10 August. Click the link for further information – https://t.co/OFAjwXdZl4 — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) August 11, 2022

A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision, after the incident in Leopold Street at around 9.35pm.

He is receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries, police said.

A man aged in his 40s and a boy of primary school age also suffered minor injuries, the force added.

Police have appealed for any witnesses, local businesses with CCTV or drivers with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.