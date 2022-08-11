Search

11 Aug 2022

Suspected modern slavery victims in UK ‘at highest quarterly level on record’

Suspected modern slavery victims in UK ‘at highest quarterly level on record’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 12:13 PM

The number of suspected modern slavery victims in the UK has risen to its highest quarterly level on record, figures show.

Some 4,171 potential victims of trafficking, slavery and forced labour were referred to the Home Office between April and June.

That was a rise of 10% from the previous quarter and up a third from the same period in 2021.

It is also the highest quarterly figure since records began in 2009.

April to June also saw the highest number of potential adult victims, child victims, and victims claiming their exploitation took place overseas recorded.

And 589 referrals involved county lines drugs gangs – again the highest quarterly number since records began.

Overall, 14% of referrals involved county lines, with three-quarters of these concerning boys (446).

The figures for suspected modern slavery victims have been rising each year, apart from a slight dip in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, 2,727 potential victims were identified – the highest annual figure since data first started being collected, when the number was 552.

Thursday’s figures show the number of potential victims of modern slavery who were identified and referred for support under the national referral mechanism (NRM).

Of the referrals, 54% were for potential victims who claimed exploitation as adults and 39% who claimed exploitation as children.

Some 43% claimed their exploitation took place overseas only, compared to 36% in the previous three months.

The majority (79%) of the suspected victims were male. The most commonly reported form of exploitation for adult victims was labour exploitation (32%), while children were most often referred for criminal exploitation (44%).

The Home Office also received reports of 1,125 adult potential victims under the Duty to Notify (DtN) process – the highest quarterly figure recorded.

Since 2015, authorities in England and Wales have had a duty to inform the Home Office of suspected adult victims who do not consent to being referred under the NRM.

Maya Esslemont, director of After Exploitation, a non-profit organisation, said this “could represent a loss of trust between survivors and the authorities, as the latter can no longer promise victims that they will be protected from deportation if they comply with an investigation”.

She said: “We are worried to see a rise in recorded modern slavery cases, at a time when the life circumstances of so many survivors seems uncertain.

“Since the Nationality and Borders Act was brought into force, survivors no longer have a ‘guarantee’ of support even if they are recognised by the Home Office’s own decision makers as victims.

“Today’s figures show just how urgently this government needs to step up and address the long-term challenges facing each of the victims recognised as an NRM statistic.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media