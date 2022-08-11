Natalie McGarry confiscation hearing postponed due to appeal

The confiscation hearing of former SNP MP Natalie McGarry, who was convicted of embezzling almost £25,000 from pro-independence groups, has been postponed to allow for an appeal process to continue.

The former Glasgow East MP was sentenced to two years in prison after a majority of jurors found her guilty of embezzling £19,974 while treasurer of Women for Independence and £4,661 while treasurer and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.

The Appeal Court in Edinburgh has confirmed the 40-year-old, who was an MP between 2015 and 2017, has lodged papers against both her conviction and jail term.

In a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, defence agent Pat Campbell told Sheriff Barry Divers: “You will be aware of the intention of an appeal lodged against sentence and conviction.”

Sheriff Divers continued the matter until October 4.

The confiscation hearing determines whether savings or valuables to the equivalent of the embezzled cash can be handed over.

The details of McGarry’s grounds for appeal are unknown.