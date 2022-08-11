Search

Johnson urges power companies to act ‘in the national interest’

11 Aug 2022 3:25 PM

Boris Johnson has appealed to the electricity companies to act “in the national interest” to help ease the pressure on vulnerable consumers in the face of soaring energy prices.

Following roundtable talks in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said the Government would continue to work with the sector – however there was no new announcement of immediate help for hard-pressed families.

While Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said ministers were continuing to monitor the “extraordinary profits” some companies were making, Mr Johnson made clear any “significant fiscal decisions” would be for his successor.

The Prime Minister stressed that – in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine which is driving prices to record levels – it was important the sector worked with the Government “in the national interest”.

Officials said that he made clear that it was vital the Western world continued to stand by the Ukrainian people in their fight for survival.

“Following our meeting today, we will keep urging the electricity sector to continue working on ways we can ease the cost-of-living pressures and to invest further and faster in British energy security,” Mr Johnson said in a statement.

Mr Zahawi added: “In the spirit of national unity, they agreed to work with us to do more to help the people who most need it.”

The crisis meeting was summoned after analysts warned earlier this week that average annual household energy bills were set to top £4,200 by the start of next year.

