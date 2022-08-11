Search

11 Aug 2022

Register reveals MPs received tickets to see Sheeran, Wimbledon and other events

Register reveals MPs received tickets to see Sheeran, Wimbledon and other events

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 7:36 PM

MPs have received almost £70,000 worth of free tickets to concerts and sporting events this summer, including gigs by Ed Sheeran and Adele and the British Grand Prix.

An update to the MPs’ Register of Interests published on Thursday revealed 10 MPs were treated to tickets worth thousands of pounds to the Grand Prix at Silverstone.

MPs given tickets to the Grand Prix included Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, whose two tickets worth £1,516 were provided by Motorsport UK, and former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom, who received two tickets worth a total of £2,600 from Silverstone Circuits itself.

Crawley MP Henry Smith recorded the single most valuable hospitality declaration, with Emirates Airlines paying £4,248 for two tickets to the Grand Prix.

Other Cabinet ministers to receive hospitality included Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, who was given a ticket to an Ed Sheeran concert at Wembley by the Betting and Gaming Council, and Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke, who received hospitality at Wimbledon worth £1,250 from the Lawn Tennis Association.

Ms Coffey was one of eight MPs to attend the Sheeran concert, along with former leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch and Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

Among the 11 MPs attending Wimbledon for free were health minister Maria Caulfield, whose £3,258 ticket was paid for by the Betting and Gaming Council, shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell and Labour’s Tan Dhesi, who was a guest of chemicals company AkzoNobel.

Conservative MP and former Cabinet minister Stephen Crabb also attended the championships as a guest of oil company BP.

The Betting and Gaming Council, which represents the gambling industry, shelled out a total of £9,975 providing MPs with tickets to Wimbledon and to see Sheeran.

Four Labour MPs – Kevin Brennan, Conor McGinn, Ms Powell and Zarah Sultana – were given free tickets to Glastonbury, while the now Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was given four tickets to a Billie Eilish concert by Universal Music.

Other musical gifts included tickets to see Adele, received by former Cabinet minister Matt Hancock and Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker.

Only two MPs have declared going to see games at the Women’s Euros so far.

Ruth Cadbury attended the quarter-final between Germany and Austria, courtesy of Brentford FC, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer received four tickets from the Football Association worth a total of £1,000 to see England defeat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final at Wembley.

Other MPs are known to have attended the final on July 31, but have 28 days from then to register any hospitality with parliamentary standards authorities.

So far, only Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has declared tickets for the Commonwealth Games, revealing he watched the rugby 7s courtesy of consumer goods company Reckitt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media