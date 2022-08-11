In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

The spectacular sight of a supermoon has lit up the night sky.
The Sturgeon supermoon is the final supermoon of the year.
Here are some of the stunning images captured across the UK.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.