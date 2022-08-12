In Pictures: Sky’s the limit as the Bristol Balloon Fiesta takes off

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta lifted off in fine fashion after windy weather conditions delayed the first mass launch on Thursday.
More than 100 hot air balloons are expected to grace the skies during the four-day spectacle, which is taking place after the Covid pandemic halted the celebration for two years.
