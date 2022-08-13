Search

13 Aug 2022

Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japan with heavy rainfall

Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japan with heavy rainfall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 9:27 AM

Tropical Storm Meari has unleashed heavy rains on Japan’s main Honshu island as it heads northwards towards the capital, Tokyo, according to weather officials.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned Meari was on course to make landfall by about noon, bringing sudden heavy rains and blasting winds, possibly setting off mudslides and flooding.

Shizuoka Prefecture, south-west of Tokyo, was told to brace for extremely heavy rainfall. More than 72,000 people in the area’s main city of Shizuoka were told to evacuate because of possible landslides.

Meari, packing sustained winds of up to 45mph, was moving over coastal waters at a speed of about 12 miles an hour and was expected to continue northward, making landfall before veering eastward, swinging over the Pacific Ocean by early on Sunday.

The Tokyo area was hammered by periodic downpours starting in the late morning and thunder rolled.

Warnings over high waves in coastal areas were issued for Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, south-west of Tokyo, and other nearby areas.

The authorities warned against going near rivers or other waters, as the levels may rise suddenly.

Japan is in the middle of the Bon summer holidays, and holidaymakers are travelling in droves, although some have had to cancel or change plans.

The Rock in Japan Festival 2022, which began a week ago in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, cancelled the event for Saturday, the final day of the outdoor festival, and promised ticket refunds.

All Nippon Airways has cancelled some local flights in response to the storm.

Low-cost carrier Skymark Airlines also cancelled some flights. Bullet train services were delayed, and speed limits in tunnels in Shizuoka were temporarily lowered as a cautionary measure.

Authorities warned more train lines may be affected and roads blocked.

Northern Japan has had some heavy rainfall lately, and worries are growing about landslides.

The world’s third largest economy has often seen deaths and injuries caused by seasonal storms and torrential rainfall that damages dams, blows off rooftops and downs power lines.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media