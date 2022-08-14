Search

14 Aug 2022

What the papers say – August 14

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 8:37 AM

The papers focus on politicians, price caps and romantic misadventures.

Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak tells The Sunday Telegraph the UK should sanction Iran over the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, while race frontrunner Liz Truss pledges to Sunday Express readers that she is “on your side”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will put pressure on the Conservative pair on Monday by calling for the energy price cap to be frozen, according to The Observer.

Insiders warn The Independent that gas power stations could be turned off to ration energy supplies under plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter.

The Treasury is considering a Government-backed lending scheme for energy suppliers that would see £400 cut from typical household bills, reports The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Mirror carries the “human cost of fuel poverty” with the story of a hospital cleaner who died from Covid and whose daughters were unable to access a £30,000 payout.

Sunday People has a story headlined “My hell with bride killer”, while The Sun covers an apparent cheating episode involving former Strictly co-stars.

And Daily Star Sunday says George Best’s former partner Alex is being haunted by the late footballer “and another bloke, also called George Best”.

News

