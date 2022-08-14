Search

14 Aug 2022

Man, 25, dies in ‘targeted’ shooting in east London

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 2:55 PM

A 25-year-old man has died after being shot in east London, in what police believe was a “targeted attack”.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, at just before 9.30pm on Saturday.

The injured man had been been taken to hospital in a private vehicle, Scotland Yard said, and later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “This is a thoroughly senseless act that has led to the loss of a young man’s life.

“It is vital that we speak to anyone who witnessed what happened so we can give his family the answers they deserve.

“At this early stage in our investigation we believe this was a targeted attack, however we are keeping an open mind to all possibilities.”

Mr Smith said it was understood that a party was ongoing at a nearby community centre at the time of the shooting.

“It is possible that attendees may have seen what happened,” he added.

“We need you to speak to us.

“Whether you do so anonymously via Crimestoppers or you come to us directly, we need to know what you saw.”

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and there have been no arrests.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of policing in Waltham Forest and Newham, said: “I am deeply saddened and appalled that another young man has lost his life on our streets.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family at this time.

“I am acutely aware of how concerning this incident will be for our local community.

“Last week more of your officers were deployed into key locations in Waltham Forest to provide high visibility re-assurance.

“This will continue this week.

“We have also seen addition resources provided to us from our violent crime task force.

“Violence suppression continues daily in many ways across Waltham Forest.

“Your officers will be in the vicinity of this tragic incident today.

“I urge anyone who has any concerns or information to speak with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and give reference 7405/14Aug, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

