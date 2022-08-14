Search

15 Aug 2022

Cost-of-living hikes good news for price comparison sites, Trivago boss says

Cost-of-living hikes good news for price comparison sites, Trivago boss says

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 1:25 AM

The soaring cost of living signals good news for hotel comparison sites which will benefit from cash-conscious consumers hunting down cheaper deals, the boss of Trivago has said.

While many businesses could suffer as high inflation strips the savings of UK households, money comparison platforms could see a boom in activity, according to the boss of the accommodation search website.

Axel Hefer, Trivago’s chief executive, told the PA news agency that consumers still want to go on holiday but are more likely to invest time in booking money-saving trips.

While the travel chaos that has been hitting UK airports in recent months will eventually ease up as supply improves to meet demand, he predicted.

“The more that’s at stake financially, the more time people are willing to invest in the search for their holiday,” Mr Hefer told PA.

“Holiday prices will have to go up because hotels and transportation companies are not fully staffed, and all the costs that go into providing the service, from food and energy to construction, are rising.

“But as long as there is higher inflation and people are conscious of spending, our business will perform well.

“In fact, our website really took off after the financial crisis in 2008 and what we were offering was more relevant than when prices are stable.”

However, Mr Hefer sounded a note of caution about making predictions based on how well business went 14 years ago.

“We shouldn’t get too excited just because it worked very well in the last recession.”

The boss of Trivago – which compares accommodation across 190 countries – said airlines and travel companies are facing massive staffing shortages after jobs were axed during the pandemic when travel was restricted.

Coupled with an increase in people with post-pandemic savings and a desire to travel, the industry is buckling under the weight of demand.

But rising prices will eventually see demand go down and the industry will be able to stabilise, Mr Hefer said.

As for the longer-term impact of Covid, exotic destinations are more likely to suffer as holidaymakers stick to booking familiar or closer-to-home locations, he argued.

“New variants of the disease are more impactful in the colder months of the year, so it’s possible we will see a shift in people bringing forward their trips to the summer months.”

Mr Hefer’s comments come after Trivago reported a 52% jump in its year-on-year revenue, as as Covid restrictions lifted and pent-up demand for holidays was released.

But the company said the uncertain economic environment, rising interest rates and surging inflation had led it to put down an impairment charge of 84.2 million euros (£71.1 million).

The group reported operating losses of 59.8 million euros (£50.3 million) for the second quarter of the year, a substantial increase from the 2.9 million euros (£2.45 million) in losses reported in the previous year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media