Search

15 Aug 2022

Rail fares rise in England will be below inflation rate

Rail fares rise in England will be below inflation rate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 10:55 AM

Next year’s increase in rail fares in England will be below the current rate of inflation, the Government has announced.

Changes in regulated fares such as season tickets are traditionally implemented on the first working day of the year and based on the previous July’s retail price index (RPI), which for 2022 will be announced on Wednesday.

But the Department for Transport (DfT) said next year’s rise in fares will be delayed until March and will be lower than the RPI figure for last month.

June’s RPI was 11.8%.

An increase around that figure would add hundreds of pounds to the cost of many annual season tickets.

A DfT spokesman said: “The Government is taking decisive action to reduce the impact inflation will have on rail fares during the cost-of-living crisis, and will not be increasing fares as much as the July RPI figure.

“We are also again delaying the increase to March 2023, temporarily freezing fares for passengers to travel at a lower price for the entirety of January and February as we continue to take steps to help struggling households.”

Campaigners have been lobbying for the Government to stop using RPI to calculate the annual fare increase.

Paul Tuohy, from the Campaign for Better Transport, told the Daily Mail even a small increase to fares could price large numbers of commuters off trains altogether.

He added: “We urgently need a fares freeze for 2023.”

It comes as rail industry bosses and the Aslef union are expected to hold formal talks in the coming days after a strike on Saturday shut down large parts of the rail network.

Picket lines were set up in locations including London, Hull, Manchester and Liverpool amid disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.

Further strikes are planned for Thursday and Friday with members of the RMT and TSSA unions staging industrial action.

Earlier this year the largest rise in rail fares in nearly a decade added more than £100 to the cost of many annual season tickets.

Commuters were hit hard by the price increase of up to 3.8% in England and Wales.

Wales usually makes similar fares changes to England while the Scottish Government has not announced in plan for 2023.

Fares in Northern Ireland are set by operator Translink, which does not use RPI.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media