Search

15 Aug 2022

Employer of Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tried to block his ‘intense’ emails, court told

Employer of Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tried to block his ‘intense’ emails, court told

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 1:25 PM

The employer of Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend tried to block his “intense” emails because they were “interfering with her work”, a court has heard.

Elsa Roodt said that Q Communications had “no other option” than to try to block Giggs’ emails as his partner Kate Greville “couldn’t do her work”.

As the second week of the former Manchester United footballer’s trial got under way, Manchester Crown Court jurors heard evidence from Ms Roodt, who appeared on a video link from Dubai.

Ms Roodt said she started PR firm Q Communications in Dubai with Ms Greville’s university friend Katie Harvey in around 2010, and employed Ms Greville to help set up their Abu Dhabi office in 2016.

“At one stage, early on in her employment, we had to call our internet provider to block Ryan Giggs’ email,” she told the court.

“It was intense and Kate couldn’t do her work. It was interfering with her work and we had no other option than to try and block his email.”

Ms Roodt said that when she started working for the company Ms Greville was “very bubbly, very happy” but described a noticeable difference in her over time.

She told the court that at one point Ms Greville “started to be very distracted” and seemed “a lot more worried”, becoming preoccupied with answering her phone and “being available at all times”.

Ms Roodt was asked by prosecutor Peter Wright QC about seeing Ms Greville the day after an incident with Giggs at the Westin Hotel in 2017.

She said Ms Greville had bruises on her arm and “had been crying” and told her the pair had an argument in the hotel room.

“I asked her how she got the bruise and she said after the argument they had ended up having quite rough sex and the bruises were from that,” Ms Roodt said.

The witness also described seeing Ms Greville with bruises on her arm after an incident in February 2020.

Ms Roodt said: “She said Ryan had got physical with her the night before in the hotel room.”

The court heard Ms Greville is currently a managing partner in the UK branch of Ms Roodt’s business.

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media