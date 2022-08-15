Man stabbed to death near London’s Oxford Street

A man has been stabbed to death in a side road near London’s Oxford Street.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 11.40am on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street.
Both London Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene 40 minutes later.
A man has been arrested.
The Metropolitan Police statement said: “At 11:40am on Monday, August 15 police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, W1.
“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
“A man was found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.
“His identity has yet to be confirmed.
“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
