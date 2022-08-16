Search

16 Aug 2022

Government ‘confident’ people will get ‘bivalent’ jab in booster programme

Government ‘confident’ people will get ‘bivalent’ jab in booster programme

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 10:37 AM

The Government has said that it is “confident” that people will be able to get a new bivalent Covid-19 jab as part of the autumn booster programme.

The UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant, but it emerged that the country does not have enough doses to offer the new jab to all people eligible for the booster.

Some 26 million people will be invited to come forward for a booster jab in the autumn but it is understood that only 13 million of the new bivalent Moderna jabs are available.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup told Good Morning Britain: “Obviously we’re getting stocks in other new vaccines … and we’re getting further stocks as we go through the next few weeks, but there are other vaccines coming online as well.

“So we are quite confident that we’ll be able to deliver the programme with a bivalent vaccine throughout the next few weeks.”

But Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said people eligible for a Covid-19 booster jab should not worry about what type of vaccine they will receive.

“The key point is that people need to get vaccinated rather than worrying too much about the type of vaccine that they’re receiving,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“These are all very good vaccines, which have proven efficacy against severe disease – that’s hospitalisation and death.

“The whole basis of the programme is to target those vulnerable people for a booster to keep their immunity topped up for protection against severe disease.

“So the message really is get vaccinated with your booster and don’t worry too much about the type of vaccine that you’re getting.

“But for simplicity’s sake, we’ll be trying to use one vaccine and we believe that this bivalent vaccine is potentially a very good vaccine and so we’ll be using that in the first instance.”

He said those eligible for the autumn booster programme “would not get second-rate vaccines”, adding: “They’re all very good vaccines.

“Both the Pfizer and Moderna original strain vaccines are available.

“There may well be other vaccines in the pipeline – Pfizer I believe are developing a bivalent vaccine which we’ll look at very carefully on JCVI if it’s approved.

“And of course, the Government may order, or may have ordered, some more bivalent Moderna vaccines so that there’s going to be a suite of vaccines which are available to use.”

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.

People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.

The UK became the first nation to authorise the vaccine when the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved it on Monday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media