Body of girl, 14, recovered from water after ‘devastating’ incident

The body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from water in Greater Manchester after a “devastating” incident, prompting police to urge people to keep safe while enjoying the warm weather.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced that her body had been recovered overnight.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The teenager has been formally identified and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, GMP said.

Inquiries are continuing but officers from Tameside CID said that at this stage they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Steven Horton said: “Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances.

“We are doing all we can to support the girl’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and we are focused on ensuring they get the answers they deserve as to how this tragedy occurred.

“From our inquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather.

“We remind the public to avoid being tempted to cool off in reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds.

“We all want to enjoy the warm weather – please make sure you do so in a safe way. Think of your family, look out for your friends.”