16 Aug 2022

Nurse could be in area where she went missing and needing help, say police

16 Aug 2022 12:59 PM

A missing student nurse who vanished in south London more than a month ago could be “in the local area and in need of help”, police have said.

Owami Davies, 24, was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon at about 12.30pm on July 7 and concerns are growing for her safety.

She was captured on CCTV wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.

Members of the public have reported a number of potential sightings of Owami in the area after that point and police are scouring CCTV trying to verify whether the sightings were actually her.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “The search to find Owami Davies continues and we are conducting searches, appeals and extensive CCTV inquiries in order to trace and find her.

“I would remind people that even though detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating, this remains a missing person enquiry.

“We are obviously very concerned for the welfare of Owami and it is possible she is in the local area and in need of help.

“We have reports of someone of Owami’s description being seen in the Croydon area in the days after she was last seen on CCTV and we sincerely hope to find her safe and well.”

In the wake of her disappearance, Owami’s mother, Nicol Davies, made emotional appeals for help to find her daughter.

Mr Penney stressed that the 24-year-old or anyone who may be helping her is not in trouble.

He said: “We are only concerned for your welfare and want to make sure you are okay. You can contact us, or a charity like Missing People on 116 000 and just speak to let us know that you are okay.

“Owami, your family love you and are desperate for news, they would be overjoyed to hear you are safe.

“I would urge people to look at the photos of Owami and contact us if they have seen her or remember seeing her in the area.

“We have already had outstanding support from the local community, partners and businesses and we appreciate everyone who has contacted us or helped publicise the search for Owami.

“I know Owami’s family are grateful for all the help the public have given, please continue to help by calling police if you have any information. Your call could be the vital information that helps us find Owami safe and well.”

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation into her disappearance, and has brought in support from the National Crime Agency.

Five people arrested so far in relation to the inquiry have been released on bail.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8721 4622, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

