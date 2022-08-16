Search

16 Aug 2022

Child sex abuse victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years

Child sex abuse victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 2:46 PM

A victim of child sexual abuse says she has “exposed” her abuser for who he really is as he has been jailed for seven years.

The victim, who has remained anonymous, was aged between 10 and 11 when Gavin Wright sexually abused her 16 years ago.

Wright, 50 and now of Norfolk Way in Uckfield, met his victim while living in East Grinstead. He gradually gained her confidence and then “systematically abused her”, Sussex Police said.

He was also found to be exchanging indecent images of children with another sex offender.

Wright was sentenced to seven years in prison having been convicted of six sexual assaults and for possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

The victim said: “My reason for reporting the incident was to expose him for what he is to the world – manipulative and dangerous – and ensure that what I went through is never allowed to be repeated and affect the life of any other young person.

“No person deserves to have any of this happen to them. He deserves to face the consequences of his actions now and in the future.”

Detective Constable Ellen Jones of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Wright came to know the young and vulnerable girl whilst living in East Grinstead, gradually gained her confidence and then systematically abused her for his own sexual gratification.

“When we arrested Wright we found in his possession vile indecent images of children being abused.

“While we were investigating his sexual assaults, our colleagues in the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team were investigating his more recent though completely unrelated online activities. They had found that another sex offender was messaging him and sending these images who he then sent on to others.

“So he received four-and-a-half years for the sexual assaults and an additional two-and-a-half years for the online offending.

“He will also be a registered sex offender for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last until further notice, severely restricting his access to children and digital devices.

“In addition he was given a court Restraining Order prohibiting him from any contact with his victim.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media