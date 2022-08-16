Celtic player Alexandro Bernabei charged over alleged road traffic offence

Celtic player Alexandro Bernabei has been charged over an alleged road traffic offence.
The 21-year-old was arrested and charged in Glasgow on Monday.
He was released and will appear in court at a later date.
The 21-year-old Argentinian moved to Celtic from Lanus in his homeland in June on a five-year contract for a fee reported to be £3.75 million.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Monday 15 August 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with a road traffic offence which took place in Glasgow City Centre.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”
Celtic FC did not want to comment.
