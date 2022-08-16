Search

16 Aug 2022

Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London

16 Aug 2022 10:10 PM

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 4.06pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a man with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene.

Police are working to inform the next of kin of the man, who is believed to have been in his 80s, and there have been no arrests.

The Met said: “A crime scene is in place and urgent inquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public’s assistance.

“I’m asking for anyone with dashcam or cycle-helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3.15pm and 4pm.

“The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time. If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, said: “This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

“We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime.

“The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

“My officers will remain on scene. They are there to help and protect you – if you have information that you want to share please approach them and tell them what you know.”

So far this year there have been 58 homicides in London including this stabbing of a pensioner on his mobility scooter.

