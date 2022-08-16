Search

17 Aug 2022

Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’

Compensation payments to NI blood scandal victims should be made ‘at pace’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann has welcomed the UK Government’s decision to give victims of the infected blood scandal compensation payments of £100,000.

Mr Swann said he will work with his counterparts in Westminster to ensure the payments to victims in Northern Ireland are made “at pace”.

The UUP MLA labelled the scandal as a “tragedy for everyone involved”.

The Government announced on Wednesday that survivors of the blood contamination scandal across the UK will be given compensation payments of £100,000.

Bereaved spouses and partners registered on the scheme will also receive the payments.

In Northern Ireland, the payments will be paid to people on the NI Infected Blood Payment Scheme.

Thousands of people were diagnosed with HIV and hepatitis C across the UK after receiving NHS-supplied contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 people died.

Mr Swann said: “The use of contaminated blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s was a tragedy for everyone involved and I am very aware of the financial hardships and suffering endured since then.

“In my time as Health Minister, I have met with a number of people who have been either directly infected or affected by contaminated blood and have heard first-hand the devastating impact it has on their lives.

“Today’s confirmation on interim payments is to be welcomed and my Department has been working with counterparts in Westminster to ensure that the payments will be made at pace.”

Most of those involved had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and relied on regular injections of the US product Factor VIII to survive.

They were unaware they were receiving contaminated Factor VIII from people who were paid to donate, including prisoners and drug addicts.

Patients were given the product for years despite repeated warnings at the top of government.

New cases of HIV and hepatitis continued to be diagnosed decades after the first contaminations, resulting in many early deaths.

Wednesday’s announcement follows recommendations by Sir Robert Francis QC, who led a review of compensation for those affected by the scandal and said there would be a “strong moral case” for offering money to victims, independent of any issue of legal liability or culpability, if certain criteria were met.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media