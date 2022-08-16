Search

17 Aug 2022

EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’

EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 1:01 AM

Mobile operator EE has unveiled a new range of pay monthly plans it says will provide greater connectivity, content and support to users.

The network has announced a collection of tiered monthly plans – known as Essentials, All Rounder and Full Works – which will come with new benefits designed to save customers money amid cost-of-living concerns.

The plans offer monthly data allowances ranging from 1GB to unlimited, as well as EE’s Data Gifting feature – which allows a user to move unused data to someone else in their family – and Stay Connected Data, which activates when someone has used their monthly allowance and enables them to still send and receive messages.

EE also confirmed it will be the first network to offer the Apple One individual plan subscription bundle as part of its top-tier Full Works for iPhone deal, which includes access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 50GB storage.

The operator said this plan will also come with a Roam Abroad Pass, allowing users to access data at no extra cost in the EU, the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, with a saving of up to £140.

The operator said its entry-level Essentials plan will come with six months free access to Apple’s music, TV and gaming streaming services, and Apple News+ – a range of benefits worth more than £170.

The mid-range All Rounder plan will include one additional EE Smart Benefit – such as a Netflix or BT Sport subscription – worth up to £15 per month.

Those with an Android phone who choose a top-end Full Works plan will receive three Smart benefits worth up to £200, EE said.

The network also announced the addition of subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Microsoft 365 Personal as new smart benefits.

The update also includes a WiFi coverage boost for all new and existing pay monthly and pay as you go customers, which will provide free access to more than 150,000 BT WiFi hotspots across the UK.

“As part our journey to become the most personal customer-focused technology brand in the UK, we continually look for ways to make our great value plans and the network experience we offer as compelling as possible,” said Sharon Meadows, EE director of propositions.

“Already the UK’s most reliable network, we’re extending coverage for all customers with WiFi Coverage Boost, delivering amazing content with the Apple One individual plan in the Full Works package, and providing market-leading support by extending our Device Care Extras to connected laptops, tablets and watches.

“We’re also continuing to evolve our position as number one network for families, with our new multi-sim discount, helping them stay connected in more places for less.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media