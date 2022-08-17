Search

17 Aug 2022

Health chief: Do not turn off fridges to save money as cost of living bites

Health chief: Do not turn off fridges to save money as cost of living bites

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 11:54 AM

People have been urged not to turn their fridges off as they face rising costs of energy.

Health chief Dame Jenny Harries said that people should also try and keep the heating on “particularly those at the extreme ages of life”.

She said she had heard of people switching their fridges off to save on fuel bills but this “creates the risk of infection in food”.

Dame Jenny, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think one of the important things here is people recognise the importance of spending what will likely be for many people very limited resource on heating, because that is an essential part of their health.

“We’re very aware of this, and I think I’ve heard anecdotally, for example, people turning off fridges – clearly that creates the risk of infection in food.

“So, it is really important people keep their fridges on and keep their heating on, particularly at the extreme ages of life.”

Food poisoning can occur when foods are not stored at the correct temperature.

Cold temperatures slow the growth of bacteria and people are encouraged to keep their fridge temperature at 4C.

Meanwhile, UK health advice urges people to make sure that they heat their homes to at least 18C in winter as this “poses minimal risk to health” when residents are wearing suitable clothing.

It comes after it was suggested that energy bills could hit £5,500 next April.

Gas prices spiked again on Monday and unless they drop in the coming months, average households could be facing an annual energy bill of £4,650 from January and £5,456 from April, according to energy consultancy Auxilione.

On Tuesday, public health minister Maggie Throup told LBC radio that “if people are reassured about their own health, then it helps to take the pressure off some other other concerns that they may have”.

She also said that it was “right” to wait until a new leader is in place to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Experts say people can save money by switching off televisions and other devices at the mains rather than letting them stay on standby.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media