Search

17 Aug 2022

Asylum seeker who fled ‘extreme’ sect embroiled in High Court case

Asylum seeker who fled ‘extreme’ sect embroiled in High Court case

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 11:59 AM

An asylum seeker who flew to Britain after fleeing an “extreme” religious sect, whose members include “influential and wealthy” people, is embroiled in High Court litigation.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London has been asked to make decisions relating to the care of the woman’s children.

Mrs Justice Judd has outlined detail of the case in a ruling published online following private hearings – and described it as “complex” and “utterly tragic”.

The judge indicated that a council in England had responsibilities for care of children involved and had asked her to consider the case.

She said nothing could be reported which might identify the woman, who is living at a secret location, or children – and she has not named the council involved.

The judge said the woman, her husband and children claimed asylum after arriving at Gatwick.

She said the family fled from a “religious sect” but gave no clue as to where in the world the sect was based.

Mrs Justice Judd described the sect as “extreme” and said she was told that if members tried to leave and were discovered, the “punishment was death”.

“This is no fanciful threat, for the parties know of individuals who have been murdered in this way,” said the judge in her ruling.

“In setting out these matters I make it clear I am relying not only upon the evidence of the parties themselves but also upon an expert report prepared by an organisation with knowledge of the sect.”

She added: “Individuals in the sect are controlled by elders, and have little freedom.

“Men and women have no choice as to who they will marry, and girls are married very young.

“Girls are forced to undergo genital mutilation under the age of 10.

“Women are completely subjugated to men and, according to (the woman), they are beaten when they do not meet the expectations of their husband or family.”

The judge went on: “The sect itself includes many influential and wealthy people, and men are encouraged to obtain good qualifications and jobs.”

She said the woman had left her husband, after arriving in England, and made allegations about him being violent and abusive.

The judge said she had made findings of fact relating to those allegations – and concluded that the man had been abusive and violent.

She indicated that she would consider issues relating to the children’s future care at a later stage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media