Search

17 Aug 2022

ITV wins Super Bowl broadcast rights after seven years on BBC

ITV wins Super Bowl broadcast rights after seven years on BBC

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 1:38 PM

The Super Bowl will move from the BBC to ITV after the broadcaster signed a three-year deal with the National Football League (NFL).

The BBC has been the UK home of the sport and its high-profile annual playoff final since 2015, before which Channel 4 had the broadcast rights.

The partnership marks the NFL’s return to ITV for the first time since the network aired the last of its three consecutive Super Bowls in 2007.

ITV coverage will begin on Friday September 9 with the first in a series of hour-long weekly shows, airing at 11.30pm.

The 2022 NFL season begins the previous night when defending champions Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills.

Presenter Laura Woods will host alongside two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and former player Jason Bell.

ITV will air the season finale, Super Bowl LVII, live from Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday February 12, as well as two of the season’s three London games.

The climax of the NFL season, the Super Bowl is also known for its halftime shows featuring some of music’s biggest stars, with recent acts including The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake.

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport, said: “This deal will bring to ITV viewers the very best of the NFL each week in our highlights shows throughout the season as well as key live games.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer viewers, free to air, across our channels as well as the ITV Hub, the unique spectacle and action the NFL brings.”

Henry Hodgson, managing director of NFL UK, added: “This is another significant milestone for the NFL in this country.

“We have enjoyed seven fantastic years of NFL coverage on BBC TV and the time is right to take advantage of the opportunities offered by a new partnership with ITV.

“When you look at the development of the NFL in the UK in recent years – with momentum behind fan growth, more London games, successful British players in the NFL, the launch of an academy and a charitable foundation – this announcement is another sign of our ambition to grow and develop the sport in the UK.”

Woods said: “I’ve been a fan of the NFL for many years, so, with the new season just weeks away, I’m thrilled to be part of the team that will bring ITV viewers its best action and biggest stories each week.”

ITV’s NFL programming will also be broadcast on STV in Scotland and Virgin Media in Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media