Search

17 Aug 2022

Pikachus hit London hot spots for Europe’s first Pokemon World Championships

Pikachus hit London hot spots for Europe’s first Pokemon World Championships

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 5:35 PM

A group of giant Pikachus have been spotted enjoying London’s most popular tourist spots for the 2022 Pokemon World Championships as the competition is held in Europe for the first time.

Pikachu and some friends were pictured boating on the Thames, admiring the skyline in a cable car, and posing in front of Tower Bridge, ahead of the games getting underway from Thursday.

Thousands of fans are expected to arrive in London for the tournament which will take place from August 18 to 21 and see top Pokemon players compete for more than £800,000 in prizes.

To get fans excited for the competition, Pokemon teamed up with Transport for London to decorate the cable car cabins between Greenwich Peninsular and Royal Docks, with each one sporting a different Pokemon type such as flying, poison, psychic, ghost, dragon, fairy, and 12 other options.

“It’s been a fun day for Pikachu getting to view some of London’s most exciting landmarks ahead of the Pokémon World Championships,” said senior director of marketing at The Pokemon Company International Peter Murphy.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TfL on the London Cable Car so that our fans can enjoy another way to interact with the brand on the way to the Championships.

“Many of our fans have travelled far and wide, so we wanted to give them as many opportunities as possible to be immersed in the Pokémon world that they love.

“Now they get to do it whilst enjoying the amazing views of London.”

Competitors will play a myriad of games at ExCeL London, including Pokemon Sword and Pokemon GO, in a bid to earn the title of Pokemon World Champion.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media