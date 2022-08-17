Search

17 Aug 2022

Londoners open up about impact of cost-of-living crisis

Londoners open up about impact of cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

As the cost of living continues to surge, struggling households are having to take drastic measures to keep their finances in check.

As inflation hit a 40-year record of 10.1%, the PA news agency spoke to people in west London about how they are coping.

– George Okafor, 45, said he had to move his family of six out of London to Gravesend, Kent, as the rent was getting too high.

The security guard said: “My bills have tripled. I had to take out loans, pay them back and take out new ones. A lot of things add up. I had to cut down a lot. Before I get to my pay day, all money is already gone.”

Mr Okafor earns £1,600-1,800 a month and, before the move, £1,400 went to his landlord.

He said: “The rent is too high. More affordable housing would go a long way in making this better.”

– Catherine Donovan, 47, has three children and had to return to her job as a solicitor.

The mother from Chippenham, Wiltshire, said: “We couldn’t afford to live on one salary. The rent has doubled and our bills have tripled.

“Money won’t stretch anymore, even with me working now. The money is gone before it goes into the account.

“Something should change, as you can only work so much and you still need to pay your bills.”

– Dawn Davies, 60, a public health specialist from Wales, who was in London for work, said: “Our bills have gone up. Electricity and gas cost more.

“Things have changed. I prioritise things to make it through the winter.

“Food prices have gone up and I look for more affordable options; same with the heating before the winter comes.”

– Max Bibbs, 21, an engineer living in Kingston-upon-Thames, west London, said: “I noticed inflation when paying for food, fuel and bills. Everything costs way too much.

“70% of my salary is spent on rent and bills. I’m worried it’s going to rise more.

“I’m worried the pay is not going up and I can’t afford things.”

– Daniel Watt, 22, a student living in south London with his grandfather, said: “The inflation on rent is not affecting me too much because I live with my grandpa.

“Food is more expensive, as milk used to be £1.10 for a pint and it’s now £1.95. And the same with meal deals, which used to be £3 and are now £3.50.

“The Government should fix it, but I don’t really know how.”

– Mark Defoe, 61, a gas engineer from central London, said: “The cost-of-living crisis and inflation are not affecting me at the moment, but I think it’s still a great concern.

“I’m doing a lot better than most.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media