18 Aug 2022

Brighton College student turns down Cambridge University to study at Yale

Brighton College student turns down Cambridge University to study at Yale

18 Aug 2022 9:40 AM

The head boy at Brighton College has turned down an offer of a place at Cambridge University to continue his education across the pond.

Shaun Pexton achieved five A* grades in chemistry, physics, maths, further maths and history – and he is one of 16 pupils at the Sussex college choosing to study in America rather than the United Kingdom.

Shaun has accepted an offer to study at Yale University and will be joined by two other Brighton College pupils, Kieran Malandain and Matias Paz Linares.

Last year Shaun swam the Channel to raise money for mental health charity YoungMinds.

He said: “I spent my younger years in Hong Kong and Singapore, and I’m now moving on to Yale University in the US – but my roots will always be here in Brighton, and I know that my years at Brighton College will remain some of the best of my life.”

This year 60% of grades at Brighton College were A*s – and 79 pupils achieved at least three A*s.

The last time exams were held, Brighton College was the top co-educational school in England, and was named UK School of the Decade by The Sunday Times.

College headmaster Richard Cairns said: “It was always going to be a challenge for this year’s cohort because they had no previous GCSE exam experience, so it is wonderful that they have risen to the challenge, smashing the record in 2019 when exams were last sat in person.

“Nearly all Brighton College pupils have secured places at top universities.

“Twenty-four received Oxbridge offers but it is noticeable that there has been a real shift in emphasis towards the United States, with 16 heading off to North America.”

