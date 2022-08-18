Search

18 Aug 2022

Key statistics in this year’s A-level results

18 Aug 2022 10:30 AM

Here are the main figures in this year’s A-level results:

– The proportion of candidates receiving top grades has fallen from last year, but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 36.4% of entries were awarded either an A or A*, down from 44.8% in 2021 but up from 25.4% in 2019.

– Around one in seven (14.6%) of entries received an A*. This is down from nearly one in five in 2021 (19.1%), but higher than the figure in 2019, which was 7.7%.

– The overall pass rate (grades A* to E) was 98.4%. This is down from 99.5% in 2021 but up from 97.6% in 2019.

– Some 82.6% received a C or above, down from 88.5% in 2021 but above the pre-pandemic figure of 75.9% in 2019.

– The lead enjoyed by girls over boys in the top grades has narrowed. The proportion of girls who got A or higher this year was 37.4%, 2.2 percentage points higher than boys (35.2%). Last year, girls led boys by 4.8 percentage points (46.9% girls, 42.1% boys).

– Boys have also narrowed the gap in the highest grade, A*. The proportion of girls who got A* was 14.8%, 0.4 percentage points higher than boys (14.4%). Last year the gap was 1.3 points (19.7% girls, 18.4% boys).

– The most popular subject this year was maths. It had 95,635 entries, down 2.1% on 2021.

– Psychology remains the second most popular subject. It had 78,741 entries, up 10.5% on 2021. Biology was once again the third most popular subject, with 71,979 entries, a rise of 2.7%.

– English literature saw the biggest drop in candidates for a single subject with more than 1,000 entries, falling by 9.4% from 39,492 in 2021 to 35,791 this year.

– Design and technology saw the biggest jump in candidates of any subject with more than 1,000 entries, rising by 14.3% from 9,979 to 11,404.

– A total of 848,910 A-levels were awarded, up 2.9% on last year’s 824,718.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

