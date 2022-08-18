Search

18 Aug 2022

Sunak says he has ‘shot’ at being PM despite polls putting Truss well ahead

Sunak says he has ‘shot’ at being PM despite polls putting Truss well ahead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 12:28 PM

Rishi Sunak has insisted he still has a “shot” at being the next prime minister despite polls consistently putting Liz Truss as clear favourite to win the Tory leadership contest.

The former chancellor said he “definitely” has a chance of victory while warning his rival’s tax-cutting plans could fan the flames of inflation.

Mr Sunak said his less radical plans were honest and deliverable, as economists said weak public finances mean large tax cuts are implausible.

The latest YouGov poll of party members had 66% backing Ms Truss to 34% supporting Mr Sunak, when the undecided and non-voters were excluded.

The polling of 1,089 people for Sky News between Friday and Wednesday was further evidence that the Foreign Secretary is the race’s clear frontrunner.

Asked during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning if he still has a chance of victory, Mr Sunak said: “Yes, definitely.”

He insisted he has a “shot of being prime minister”, adding: “I’m really excited to keep going, I think my ideas are the right ones.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media