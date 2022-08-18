College student wins university place after switching from make-up to forensics

A college student who trained as a make-up artist but could not get a job has won a place at university after switching to study forensic investigation.

Megan Jowitt spent two years completing a make-up course after leaving school but struggled to get her career off the ground.

The 20-year-old, from Bristol, then began an apprenticeship in marketing but felt it was not for her so two years ago switched to study the newly launched BTec in forensics and criminology at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS) in Filton, near Bristol.

She has now received a double distinction – the equivalent of an A* and A grade at A-level – and a B grade A-level in sociology and plans to study forensic investigation at the University of South Wales.

“I never really knew what I wanted to do when I left school. I was really interested in make-up but after I finished my course I couldn’t get a job in the industry,” Ms Jowitt said.

“I am so glad that I found this programme. I have loved every minute of it, and I cannot believe my results. I am so excited to be starting the next chapter of my life and going off to university.”

Fellow SGS student Lara Edwards is celebrating A-level results which have won a place at Swansea University to read law.

The 18-year-old got an A* in religious studies, philosophy and ethics, an A in law and a B in sociology.

“I feel so relieved that I have got the results that I wanted. I am so glad,” said the teenager from south Gloucestershire.

“I am now going to study law at Swansea University and I cannot wait. The teachers at SGS really want the best from you and they try their hardest to get the most out of you.”

Assistant principal Mark Anthony Jones said the past two years had been challenging for students, teachers and the wider community.

“Our students have made exceptional progress and proved that through hard work, commitment and ambition, you can and will realise your dreams,” he said.

“Many will now progress on to university, apprenticeships and work, having made exceptional academic and personal progress.

“Holistic education is about providing the skills necessary to make a difference and I could not be prouder of our class of 2021/22.”