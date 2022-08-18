Search

18 Aug 2022

Lady Louise off to St Andrews to study English after A-level success

Lady Louise off to St Andrews to study English after A-level success

18 Aug 2022

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor is to attend St Andrews University to study English, after receiving her A-level results, Buckingham Palace said.

Lady Louise – the 18-year-old daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex – will start her degree course in September.

She follows in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met at the university in Fife, Scotland, where Kate was studying history of art and William geography.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed Louise’s results, but St Andrews is one of the country’s top universities, with standard entry grades set at AAA and minimum entry grades of ABB for the English MA.

A Palace spokesman said: “Having received her A-level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English.”

Louise has bucked a trend by opting for English, after English literature fell out of the 10 most popular subjects at A-level for the first time.

It saw the biggest drop in candidates for a single subject with more than 1,000 entries, falling by 9.4% from 39,492 in 2021 to 35,791 this year.

